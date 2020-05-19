China’s internet regulation protocols are quite stringent, but Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has expressed concern that this model might be replicated by other countries too. He has urged Western countries to come up with a democratic framework to counter it during a discussion with European Commissioner for Internal Market, Theirry Breton.

“Just to be blunt about it, I think there is a model coming out of countries like China that tend to have very different values than Western countries that are more democratic”, Zuckerberg was quoted as saying by the CNBC. Zuckerberg noted that he is worried about the China model of internet regulation spreading to other countries.

Calling it “highly dangerous”, the billionaire Facebook chief added that the best antidote to counter that policy is to come up with a framework that originates from “Western democratic countries” and can be implemented on a global scale.

Source: CNBC

