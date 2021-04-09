ZTE AXON 30 ULTRA TITLE

What’s the first name that comes to your mind when talking about ridiculous smartphone camera specs? Samsung, likely for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, or HUAWEI’s P40 Pro+ with its impressive zoom camera. And just last month, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra further upped the ante with its imaging hardware that includes a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, and a 48MP periscope-style telephoto camera. Now, China’s ZTE plans to one-up the competition with its upcoming Axon 30 Ultra flagship. And by one-up, I mean really outclassing the competition.

ZTE AXON 30 ULTRA

As per official teasers, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra has three 64MP cameras at the back, sitting alongside an 8MP periscope zoom camera. Yes, you read that right. The primary snapper uses a 64MP sensor, there is a 64MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a third 64MP camera for portrait photography. Rounding off the impressive camera hardware is an 8MP folded lens/periscope-style telephoto camera that is said to deliver an impressive 5x optical zoom range.

ZTE’s teasers make a big deal about the video stabilization capabilities of its upcoming camera. Officially confirmed to launch on April 15 in China, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra will likely be limited to its home market. As for the rest of the specs, it is rumored to arrive with an AMOLED panel that offers 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate for a smooth and ultra-responsive experience.

ZTE AXON 30 ULTRA stabilized

The Axon 30 Ultra will reportedly come equipped with Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 SoC ticking alongside 12 gigs of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. However, more storage configurations might be on the table as well. A 4,500mAh battery is rumored to keep the lights on, and it will reportedly support 55W or 65W fast charging.

Rumors also point towards a 44MP front camera, but there is no word if it is going to be a regular one housed inside a hole-punch cutout, or it will be an under-display camera. ZTE has already announced plans for its second-gen under-display camera technology, so it is quite likely to make an appearance on the Axon 30 Ultra.

View Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra on Amazon



I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
Google Pixel 5
Pixel 5 graphics performance almost doubled after April security update
The Google Pixel 5 fared badly in benchmark runs and gaming tests, but Google has finally fixed the issue after takings its own sweet time.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Black Friday Deals Pocketnow
Amazon has some great discounts on Samsung, OnePlus and Pixel smartphones
Get great savings on Android devices from Amazon.com, where we have the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the OnePlus 8 and more devices on sale
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, iPhone 12 cases and more products are on sale right now
Check out the latest deals from Amazon and Samsung, where we find the latest Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2, OtterBox cases and more on sale