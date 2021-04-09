What’s the first name that comes to your mind when talking about ridiculous smartphone camera specs? Samsung, likely for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, or HUAWEI’s P40 Pro+ with its impressive zoom camera. And just last month, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra further upped the ante with its imaging hardware that includes a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, and a 48MP periscope-style telephoto camera. Now, China’s ZTE plans to one-up the competition with its upcoming Axon 30 Ultra flagship. And by one-up, I mean really outclassing the competition.

As per official teasers, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra has three 64MP cameras at the back, sitting alongside an 8MP periscope zoom camera. Yes, you read that right. The primary snapper uses a 64MP sensor, there is a 64MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a third 64MP camera for portrait photography. Rounding off the impressive camera hardware is an 8MP folded lens/periscope-style telephoto camera that is said to deliver an impressive 5x optical zoom range.

ZTE’s teasers make a big deal about the video stabilization capabilities of its upcoming camera. Officially confirmed to launch on April 15 in China, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra will likely be limited to its home market. As for the rest of the specs, it is rumored to arrive with an AMOLED panel that offers 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate for a smooth and ultra-responsive experience.

The Axon 30 Ultra will reportedly come equipped with Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 SoC ticking alongside 12 gigs of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. However, more storage configurations might be on the table as well. A 4,500mAh battery is rumored to keep the lights on, and it will reportedly support 55W or 65W fast charging.

Rumors also point towards a 44MP front camera, but there is no word if it is going to be a regular one housed inside a hole-punch cutout, or it will be an under-display camera. ZTE has already announced plans for its second-gen under-display camera technology, so it is quite likely to make an appearance on the Axon 30 Ultra.