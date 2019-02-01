Android

ZTE makes it back to a carrier with the $99 Visible R2

It escaped an imports ban by paying billions of dollars to the US government. Since then, ZTE has released two unlocked devices for the market to little attention. There are rumblings that it will have a big upgrade to its flagship series after its last release didn’t get much attention.

Before the legal troubles, ZTE had been able to launch a unique device on the AT&T network. After the legal troubles, it’s taking small steps as an ODM to be on Verizon’s newest affiliate network, Visible.

The Visible R2 is an Android device with an unspecified quad-core processor, 16GB of storage with room for a 2TB microSD card, a 13-megapixel camera at back and a 5-megapixel unit for selfies. The screen spans 5.45 inches with a 2:1 aspect ratio. It has a USB-C port, a fingerprint sensor as well as a headphone jack.

It’s a no-frills phone that costs $99 straight-up and is not eligible for insurance. The R2 is available for purchase on the Visible website, linked below this story. The carrier just recently introduced support for the Galaxy S9 and S9+, having only been a bring-your-own-iPhone operation just prior.

