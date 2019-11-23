Starting November 27 at 12:00 AM EST, all the way until December 3 at 11:59 PM EST, you can grab the ZTE Axon 10 Pro or Blade 10 at a special discount price.

The ZTE Blade 10, in its 64GB iteration, will go for $129, which. is $50 off. You’ll be able to grab it from ZTE USA, Newegg, and B&H.

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro (8GB) will go for $449.98, at $115 off, and will ship with a free case. The 12GB version of the Axon 10 Pro will set you back $499.98 with the same amount of savings, and the free case, mentioned above. It will be available online at ZTE USA, Newegg, and B&H