The first phone to feature an under-display camera was the ZTE Axon 20 5G. It was a great device overall, but it proved that the technology wasn’t yet ready for prime time, and therefore many larger smartphone manufacturers decided to wait at least another year until putting it into their most premium and profitable devices.

ZTE has been teasing us since February (via GSMArena), and it seems like the launch might be near. We finally have an official confirmation that the Axon 30 5G does indeed exist, and it is coming soon, but sadly the teaser doesn’t reveal when it might happen. Unofficial sources are pointing to a July 22 announcement, so we’ll have to wait and see if that turns out to be true. A launch is expected to happen sometime this month, likely at the end of July.

Visionox will be the company behind the new display, the partnership between the two companies helped them make a new pixel arrangement that allowed them to produce a better image quality and make it a true second generation product. The Pixel density is expected to double from 200ppi to 400ppi, and the refresh rate will also now go up to 120Hz, from 90Hz.

There aren’t any concrete details about what we can expect about the ZTE Axon 30, but we do know that it will have a Pro and Ultra siblings, be equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, have a triple camera layout, a large 120Hz display and have fast charging in the range of 55W to 66W.

ZTE has also announced that the Axon 30 Ultra will be available from this Friday, with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. For now, it will only be available in China, but ZTE’s US website does show a 8/128GB and 12/256GB models, so an announcement could happen at any time.