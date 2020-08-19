The world’s first phone with an under-display camera, ZTE Axon 20 5G will be launching in China on September 1. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has posted its render online. It reveals the front and rear design of the device. There is a notch-less 6.92-inch OLED display with an integrated fingerprint sensor.

As for the rear, the smartphone sports a quad camera setup. The primary lens is said to be of 64MP, which could be assisted by an 8MP camera and a pair of 2MP sensors. The phone will run Android 10 and pack a 4,120mAh battery. It is tipped to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

As previously reported, the ZTE Axon 20 5G is will not be a flagship smartphone. The smartphone could be powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core processor, which is likely the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Via: Gizmochina