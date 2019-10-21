Android

ZTE patents minuscule punch-hole camera in the notification bar

Contents

A patent application from ZTE, uncovered by LetsGoDigital, describes how the Chinese company is trying to do anything in its power to make the punch-hole selfie camera as non-intrusive as possible. Samsung, Huawei, and others who have used punch-hole cameras in the past all started out with a rather large hole, evolving into smaller ones, but ZTE’s approach is rather intelligent.

Aside from the fact that the punch-hole is tiny, said minuscule punch-hole will be placed inside the notification bar. It will have the same size as the notification icons, and will live permanently in the top bar, surrounded by the other icons. The placement is not towards the edges, the minuscule punch-hole being flanked to the left and right by other icons.

In order to keep the all-screen experience uninterrupted, ZTE will also likely use, as described by the patent, a sound-emitting display, something that other manufacturers like LG, or Huawei, have already released on commercially available products.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
ZTE
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Leaks, News, patents, punch hole, ZTE
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.