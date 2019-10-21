ZTE patents minuscule punch-hole camera in the notification bar

A patent application from ZTE, uncovered by LetsGoDigital, describes how the Chinese company is trying to do anything in its power to make the punch-hole selfie camera as non-intrusive as possible. Samsung, Huawei, and others who have used punch-hole cameras in the past all started out with a rather large hole, evolving into smaller ones, but ZTE’s approach is rather intelligent.

Aside from the fact that the punch-hole is tiny, said minuscule punch-hole will be placed inside the notification bar. It will have the same size as the notification icons, and will live permanently in the top bar, surrounded by the other icons. The placement is not towards the edges, the minuscule punch-hole being flanked to the left and right by other icons.

In order to keep the all-screen experience uninterrupted, ZTE will also likely use, as described by the patent, a sound-emitting display, something that other manufacturers like LG, or Huawei, have already released on commercially available products.