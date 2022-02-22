ZTE nubia REDMAGIC 7 to launch globally in these countries and start from $629

Nubia announced its REDMAGIC 7 series gaming smartphones earlier this month. The new REDMAGIC 7 comes with 165Hz high refresh rate display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and up to 16GB of memory. Nubia today released the global version of the REDMAGIC 7 and revealed that the new gaming smartphone would be available to purchase from March 10.

Last year’s Nubia REDMAGIC 6 was an excellent gaming device, and it also made it on our best gaming smartphones list, this year’s REDMAGIC 7 will likely be no different. The company has been focusing on performance and mainly, gaming smartphones for many years. The new gaming phone weighs 215 grams, and it has an aluminium frame and a glass back cover.

As a quick recap, the new Nubia REDMAGIC 7 comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and 165Hz refresh rate. It has a resolution of 1080 x 2400, and it also has a built-in cooling fan. The fan is needed for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which is coupled with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. If for any reason, that wouldn’t be enough memory for you, you can also add an additional 6GB virtually. The device also has Dual Shoulder triggers that let gamers use custom functions when playing games.

The gaming phone also has an 8MP selfie camera, which can also be used for streaming games on Twitch or YouTube, and there are also three rear cameras. The back camera layout consists of a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.0 ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera. The device also has an under-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and of course, a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It’s powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, and it supports 65W fast wired charging. Only the Chinese models support 120W fast wired charging, which can top up the device to 100% in just 17 minutes.

If you’re more interested in the REDMAGIC 7 Pro Global Edition, the company says that it will launch in the second quarter of 2022, which means that you’ll have to wait a little longer if you want the slightly more powerful model with the under-display camera.

Nubia REDMAGIC 7 Pricing and Availability

The nubia REDMAGIC 7 will be available in three colors, including Obsidian, Pulsar, and Supernova. Each color will be available in different configurations packing 12/128GB memory and storage, 16/256GB, and 18/256GB respectively. See the table below for pricing.

Color and Configuration USA (USD) EUR UK (GBP) Obsidian 12GB / 128GB $629 €629 £529 Pulsar 16GB / 256GB $728 €729 £619 Supernova 18GB / 256GB $799 €799 £679

The REDMAGIC 7 will be available in the following countries and regions: