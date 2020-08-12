We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The next smartphone innovation is expected to be under-display camera sensors. The technology is expected to come embedded in the flagship phones next year. It is expected that many smartphone manufacturers are working on this tech. However, ZTE has gone ahead and confirmed that it will be soon launching the world’s first under-display camera smartphone.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G could be the first phone to come equipped with an in-display selfie shooter. ZTE’s President of Mobile Devices, Ni Fei took to Weibo to confirm the development. While Fei did not reveal the name or launch date of the smartphone, a well-known Chinese tipster revealed that Fei could be referring to the ZTE Axon 20 5G.

The flagship smartphone is said to use China-based Visionox’s solution for its under-display camera technology. Visionex confirmed last month that it had started the mass production of its under-display camera solution and phones featuring will be debuting soon.

Via: Gizmochina

