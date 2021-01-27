ZTE has introduced a new smartphone in the mid-range segment. The ZTE Blade X1 is a 5G device that runs on Snapdragon 7-series SoC. It comes with four cameras on the back and a hole-punch cut out on the front for the selfie shooter. It is available in a single RAM and storage configuration. Plus, there’s only a single color option up for grabs. As for the looks, it seems sleek with rounded edges that should make it more ergonomic.

The ZTE Blade X1 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,340×1,080 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate. There is a hole-punch cut out to house the selfie shooter at the top left corner of the screen. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. It is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

On the optics front, the ZTE Blade X1 5G sports a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera. It is accompanied by three cameras of 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. Further, there is a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The smartphone’s connectivity options include sub-6GHz 5G, LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors on board include accelerometer, gyrosensor, NFC, and ambient light sensor.

The smartphone houses a fingerprint sensor on the rear. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. It is priced at USD 384 and is available via Visible. It comes in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model in Midnight color. The phone is available in the US and, as of now, there is no information on its international availability.