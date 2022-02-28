ZTE announces four new ZTE Blade V40 series smartphones at MWC 2022

This story is developing...

ZTE today announced four new ZTE Blade V40 series of smartphones at Mobile World Congress 2022. The company announced the new ZTE Blade V40 5G, ZTE Blade V40 Pro, ZTE Blade V40, and the ZTE Blade V40 Vita smartphones in the series. The new devices come with improved performance and a great new design.

ZTE Blade V40 5G

The new ZTE Blade V40 5G comes with high bandwidth and low latency. The company says that it improved the 5G antenna and connectivity to provide a more stable and better performance, and it used a 360-degree integrated antenna system and Sounding Reference Signal technology. ZTE didn’t share much information about the new device, but it said that it's powered by a 7nm octa-core 5G processor.

ZTE Blade V40 Pro

ZTE shared a little more information about the ZTE Blade V40 Pro. The new device comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED 8-bit panel, and it covers the DCI-P3 color gamut. There is a dual-camera setup on the back, and the V40 Pro has a 5,100 mAh battery, that can be charged up with the 65W fast wired technology.

ZTE Blade V40

The ZTE Blade V40 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD display, and it offers a 92.1% screen-to-body ratio with slim bezels. The screen has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, while the rear camera setup has three sensors with a 48MP primary, a macro camera, and a depth sensor.

ZTE Blade V40 Vita

The new ZTE Blade V40 Vita is the latest device to join the V40 Series. It comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ display, and it has a waterdrop notch and a 91% screen-to-body ratio. When it comes to power, it has a 6,000 mAh battery, and it supports 22.5W fast wired charging. The company says that it can last a long time, thanks to the AI power-saving system, and it’s also more power-efficient. Like the other devices on this list, it comes with 5G for a more stable and faster connection.

The new ZTE Blade V40 series will be available to purchase globally from April.