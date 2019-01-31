ZTE Blade V10 spotted on TENAA on its way to MWC 2019

The ZTE Blade V9 (pictured above) was announced at last year’s MWC, and it’s safe to assume that its successor, the ZTE Blade V10, will be unveiled at the upcoming Barcelona show. But before it does, it was spotted visiting the Chinese regulator TENAA, and the certification reveals some of the details of the upcoming phone.

It doesn’t reveal everything about the device, but what we get is more than what we’ve known about it. A 6.3-inch LCD display is listed with FHD+ resolution. It seems to have a waterdrop/teardrop notch that houses the front-facing camera, which is one of 32 megapixels. Yes, 32! We’re not sure if the listing is accurate, or the translation, but in case it is, it has to be one of the largest front-facers we’ve seen so far.

The back of the ZTE Blade V10 features a dual-camera system that consists of a 16MP shooter and a 5MP depth sensor. There’s no entry for the processor, but RAM is listed at either 4GB or 6GB, and a 3,100mAh battery is listed to power everything.

We will be on the ground at MWC 2019 to tell you all about it, so stay tuned to our coverage!