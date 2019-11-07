Up next
ZTE and Visible are announcing two new additions to the Blade line-up (ZTE Blade V10 shown above), with the Blade 10 Prime and Blade A7 Prime, both available exclusively via Visible. Additionally, a third device, the Blade 10, is an open-market device supporting Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile networks.

The Blade 10 and Blade 10 Prime are basically one and the same device, with the name variation meant to designate the Visible model. It features a 6.3-inch edge-to-edge display with FHD+ resolution and a water-drop notch.

It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek P60 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There are two cameras on the back: a 16MP and 5MP unit. The selfie shooter is an AI-enabled 16MP camera, with Face Unlock capabilities. Powering everything is a 3,200mAh battery.

The Blade 10 and Blade 10 Prime go for $179.

The Blade A7 Prime packs a 6.09-inch screen with HD+ resolution, and comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage configuration. It sports a single 16MP rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing shooter. Everything is powered by the same 3,200mAh battery.

The Blade A7 Prime goes for $99.

