ZTE AXON S might be a special camera slider phone, but why?

We know sliders and we miss them. They died a long time ago, and the recent resuscitation attempts are attributed to models like the F(x)tec Pro 1. Whether horizontal or vertical, they all mostly reveal a QWERTY keyboard. But ZTE might be working on a slider that would reveal its cameras, if this recent report is accurate.

The images you see above and below are allegedly renders of an upcoming ZTE AXON S. Its sole purpose for sliding to the side is to reveal its cameras, even though slider phones are somewhat thicker due to the build and mechanism. Upon sliding it to the side, all five cameras are revealed: dual front-facers, and a triple-camera setup for the back.

Concealing the front-facer can have its advantages as it eliminates the need for a notch, or a cutout. However, as far as the main cameras are concerned, it remains a mystery. The report mentions a 48MP camera, a 19MP secondary unit, and a third one with 5x optical zoom, as per the report.

Another detail reveals 5G compatibility (look at the front network indicator icons) as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner. Your guess is as good as ours on when, if ever, this phone will see the light of day. As far as pricing is concerned: how much would you be willing to pay?