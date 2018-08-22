After months of calamitous politicking over sanctions and an imports ban, ZTE is billions of dollars worse for the wear, but it still has its grit. And it’s free to do business again.

A long awaited sequel to the Axon 7 has been waiting in the wings for what seems like eons now. But the Chinese tech conglomerate can now finally reveal that it is nearly ready to launch ship.

Stay tuned！Our new generation flagship device of Axon series will come soon！ pic.twitter.com/AmsuQz9e60 — ZTE Device (@ZTEDevice) August 20, 2018

ZTE has made multiple announcements on Twitter and Weibo talking about a new Axon device numbered 9. It even makes a pun based on the “long time no see” colloquialism, where “long” is a homonym for the word “nine.”

In any case, the company confirmed that itit wi be holding a media event at IFA Berlin on August 30. We’ll be there. Won’t you?