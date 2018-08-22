Android

ZTE Axon 9 teasers show the company’s back in business

After months of calamitous politicking over sanctions and an imports ban, ZTE is billions of dollars worse for the wear, but it still has its grit. And it’s free to do business again.

A long awaited sequel to the Axon 7 has been waiting in the wings for what seems like eons now. But the Chinese tech conglomerate can now finally reveal that it is nearly ready to launch ship.

ZTE has made multiple announcements on Twitter and Weibo talking about a new Axon device numbered 9. It even makes a pun based on the “long time no see” colloquialism, where “long” is a homonym for the word “nine.”

In any case, the company confirmed that itit wi be holding a media event at IFA Berlin on August 30. We’ll be there. Won’t you?

