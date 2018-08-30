ZTE Axon 9 Pro announced as a true multimedia flagship

Just as we expected it, ZTE is introducing the Axon 9 Pro at the 2018 IFA. Aiming to deliver “exceptional quality and design”, the ZTE Axon 9 Pro also introduces the Axon Vision. This technology does graphics optimizations to deliver a great viewing experience. With support for HDR10 video playback, the phone also features an RGB sensor which is responsible for setting the display’s color temperature depending on the ambient light.

The phone relies on an independent display processing chip with MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation) technology to deliver a great video experience. The display, with the help of Axon Vision, is responsible for correct color reproduction. That display is a 6.21-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution (2248 x 1080 pixels). There’s also a notch at the top, housing the front-facer, speaker, and sensors.

ZTE Axon 9 Pro specs

Consult the table above for a quick rundown of all the specs. The main features are worthy of a true flagship, from the Snapdragon 845 SoC to the 6GB of RAM. The camera approach is similar to the one employed by LG, being a dual-camera system (12MP+20MP) where in addition to a normal lens there’s also a wide-angle shooter. Only the 12MP component has stabilization, but the ZTE Axon 9 Pro also relies on artificial intelligence, like many its competitors, to enhance the camera experience and output.

Said AI is also responsible for improving battery life. With a rather large 4,000mAh unit inside, AI learns and predicts user behavior and monitors apps for best performance, terminating them if necessary.

Axon phones were always great in the audio department. The ZTE Axon 9 Pro comes with stereo speakers which are driven by a dual-smart power amplifier. ZTE promises to deliver “crystal-clear Hi-Fi enjoyment even at higher volumes“. It also comes with Dolby Atmos.

Other special features include integrated real-time language translation into 29 languages. The phone is also rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. A fingerprint scanner on the back is responsible for security. ZTE claims it’s a “fast-response” unit. There’s also radio support for Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.0.

ZTE Axon 9 Pro price and availability

The press release only mentions German availability, but we’re guessing that a wider roll-out is what ZTE really means. End of September is when the ZTE Axon 9 Pro will be available and it will go for €649. That translates to $760, but we’re not sure whether ZTE will use this conversion for the US market when the phone gets there.