ZTE Axon 40 Pro leaks on TENAA listing revealing looks and specs

Nubia announced the Z40 Pro earlier in February, and it looks like the parent company, ZTE is close to launching a new flagship under the Axon series lineup. The ZTE Axon 40 Pro looks identical to the already unveiled nubia Z40 Pro, and it will reportedly come with flagship specifications, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

According to a newly published TENAA listing (via GSMArena), the upcoming ZTE Axon 40 Pro will have the model number A2023H. The display is also expected to be the same with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel, offering FHD+ resolution. The nubia Z40 Pro had 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits of brightness, and a punch-hole cutout that housed the 16MP selfie camera.

The upcoming flagship will reportedly come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 8/12/16GB of RAM, and 128/256/512GB and 1TB storage configurations. The camera on the back also appears to be the same exact setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and an 8MP periscope camera, likely offering 5-time optical zoom capabilities.

The battery will likely get a slight upgrade, as it’s reportedly coming with a 4,900 mAh cell inside, while the nubia Z40 Pro came with a smaller 4,600 mAh cell. The device is expected to have a magnetic charging edition like the nubia Z40 Pro. The optical fingerprint sensor is going to be placed under the display, and the nubia Z40Pro supports 80W fast wired charging, and we expect to see similar speeds for the ZTE Axon 40 Pro.

As GSMArena notes, this isn’t the first time ZTE borrowed hardware and design from its different smartphone lineups, and it did the same thing with the Axon 30 Ultra, which was nearly identical to the nubia Z30 Pro. The two devices had minor differences and features majority of the same specifications.