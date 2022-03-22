We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Phones

ZTE Axon 40 Pro leaks on TENAA listing revealing looks and specs

By Roland Udvarlaki March 22, 2022, 9:30 am
ZTE Axon 40 Pro TENAA listing Source: TENAA

Nubia announced the Z40 Pro earlier in February, and it looks like the parent company, ZTE is close to launching a new flagship under the Axon series lineup. The ZTE Axon 40 Pro looks identical to the already unveiled nubia Z40 Pro, and it will reportedly come with flagship specifications, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

According to a newly published TENAA listing (via GSMArena), the upcoming ZTE Axon 40 Pro will have the model number A2023H. The display is also expected to be the same with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel, offering FHD+ resolution. The nubia Z40 Pro had 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits of brightness, and a punch-hole cutout that housed the 16MP selfie camera.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY
nubia Z40 Pro back
nubia Z40 Pro
Source: Nubia

The upcoming flagship will reportedly come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 8/12/16GB of RAM, and 128/256/512GB and 1TB storage configurations. The camera on the back also appears to be the same exact setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and an 8MP periscope camera, likely offering 5-time optical zoom capabilities.

The battery will likely get a slight upgrade, as it’s reportedly coming with a 4,900 mAh cell inside, while the nubia Z40 Pro came with a smaller 4,600 mAh cell. The device is expected to have a magnetic charging edition like the nubia Z40 Pro. The optical fingerprint sensor is going to be placed under the display, and the nubia Z40Pro supports 80W fast wired charging, and we expect to see similar speeds for the ZTE Axon 40 Pro.

As GSMArena notes, this isn’t the first time ZTE borrowed hardware and design from its different smartphone lineups, and it did the same thing with the Axon 30 Ultra, which was nearly identical to the nubia Z30 Pro. The two devices had minor differences and features majority of the same specifications.

Read More

Search

Latest Articles

 Accessories

Best clear iPhone SE 2022 cases

These are the best Apple iPhone SE 2022 clear phone cases. We've collected some of the best transparent, rugged, silicone, thin, and light clear cases that we could find on Amazon. Check them out!

By Roland Udvarlaki March 18, 2022, 11:00 am
Accessories

These are the best iPhone SE 2022 cases

These are the best Apple iPhone SE 2022 phone cases. We've collected some of the best rugged, silicone, thin, and light cases that we could find on Amazon. Check them out!

By Roland Udvarlaki March 18, 2022, 9:00 am
Phones

iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air 2022 are now available

The brand new Apple iPhone SE 2022 and the iPad Air 5th generation are now officially available in the US and other countries. The devices start at $429 and $599, respectively, and you can find them in-store now.

By Roland Udvarlaki March 18, 2022, 8:00 am
Android

This is what’s new in Android 13 DP2

Google announced the Android 13 Developer Preview 1 in February, and the company started rolling out Developer Preview 2 yesterday. Here are some of the new features new in Android 13.

By Roland Udvarlaki March 18, 2022, 6:32 am