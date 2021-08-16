ZTE Axon 30

ZTE announced the Axon 30 flagship at the end of last month, in July. The device launched with a brand new under-display camera technology, and it featured a number of hardware upgrades, improvements, and enhancements over its predecessor.

As a quick recap, the Axon 30 comes with a large 6.92-inch OLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. It’s the first in the world to introduce an under-display screen with a pixel density of 400 PPI (Pixel-per-inch), providing better display performance and visual integration. The display also has 360Hz touch sampling rate to make the experience smoother.

It’s powered by a Snapdragon 870G 5G capable chipset and it has 6/8/12GB memory options, and 128/256GB in-built storage variants. The storage can also be expanded via a MicroSDXC slot. As for the back, there is a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, a 5MP maco and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie shooter is a 16MP under-display camera.

It has Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and a USB-C 3.1 port on the bottom. The optical fingerprint sensor is built into the display. It has a 4,200 mAh battery and it also supports 55W fast wired charging.

The new ZTE Axon 30 will be available from September 9 for $499 / €499 / £429 for the 8/128GB model, while the 12/256GB will go for $599 / €599 / £519. The Axon 30 will be available in the following countries and regions:

Countries and regions for these open sales include:

  • Europe: Austria, Belgium, Latvia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Malta, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Hungary, Sweden, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Poland, France, United Kingdom
  • North America: United States, Canada
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, Singapore,
    Indonesia, Macao SAR China, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong SAR China, Thailand, Ukraine,
  • Middle East: Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait
  • Africa: South Africa



Roland is a technology enthusiast and software engineer based in United Kingdom. He is also a content creator and writer, and is best known under the name “Techusiast”.

