Starting today, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is available for open sale. Consumers can order directly from the official website . The smartphone is an outright flagship that comes with impressive features. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED curved display with support for a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz (with 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz variable options), a 300Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, and comes with a 10-bit color depth.

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It features 8GB / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB / 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage with support for a microSD card. The smartphone packs a 4,600mAh battery, which can be juiced up via 66W fast charging with the in-box charger.

Coming to the optics, the Axon 30 Ultra comes equipped with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera that is accompanied by a 64MP ultra-wide angle lens with a 120-degree field-of-view and another 64MP camera. You get another 8MP telephoto lens as well that supports OIS, 5x optical zoom 10x hybrid zoom, and 120x digital zoom. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter. It comes with dual speakers and DTS:X Ultra sound. It will sell in Black, Gold, Green, and White color options.

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is available for the following countries and regions:

Austria, Belgium, Latvia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Malta, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Italy, Estonia, Portugal, Poland, France, Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Hungary, Sweden, Spain, Ireland, United Kingdoms

US, Canada

Singapore, Indonesia, Macao SAR China, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong SAR China, Thailand, Ukraine, Japan

Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, South Africa

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra comes with two variants:

8GB+128GB: 749 USD/ 749 Euro/ 649 GBP

12GB+256GB: 849 USD/ 849 Euro/ 739 GBP