ZTE has announced the successor to its Axon 20 5G that was launched last year as the first commercial smartphone with an under-display selfie camera. While it didn’t get positive reviews for the tech used, it looked cool. Now, LG is abandoning the idea of an under-display selfie shooter and has gone with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. Moreover, the Axon 20 5G was a mid-range device. That’s changing too.

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is an outright flagship that comes with impressive features. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED curved display. It supports a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz (with 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz variable options) and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. Moreover, the display has support for HDR10+ and comes with a 10-bit color depth. It lies under the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device weighs under 200 grams at 188 grams. It is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes with 8GB / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB / 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage with support for a microSD card. It packs a 4,600mAh battery, which can be juiced up via 66W fast charging with the in-box charger.

In the optics department, you get an interesting quad rear camera setup. The Axon 30 Ultra sports a 64MP Sony IMX686 with an f/1.6 aperture and OIS support. It is accompanied by a 64MP ultra-wide angle lens with a 120-degree field-of-view and another 64MP camera. There is an 8MP telephoto lens as well that supports OIS, 5x optical zoom 10x hybrid zoom, and 120x digital zoom. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Axon 30 Ultra comes with dual speakers and DTS:X Ultra sound. You get an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The phone will be available in Black, Gold, Green, and White colors in China starting April 19. It will also launch in the US but we don’t know the exact date yet.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Price:

8GB + 256GB- 4,698($719) 12GB + 256GB- 4,998($765) 16GB + 1TB- 6,666 yuan($1,021)

