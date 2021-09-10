ZTE unveiled its Axon 30 5G with an under-display camera in July. At the time of launch, ZTE announced that the Axon 30 will be available in September, and now the time has come. ZTE Axon 30 is now available in a number of countries, including the US. The 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant has been priced at $499/ €499/ £429, while the 12GB RAM/ 256GB internal storage has been priced at $599/ €599/£519.

The phone is available to purchase directly from the ZTE’s website. The full list of countries where ZTE Axon 30 is available is: Austria, Belgium, Latvia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Malta, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Hungary, Sweden, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Poland, France, and United Kingdom.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the Axon 30 is available for purchase in Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Macao SAR China, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong SAR China, Thailand, and Ukraine. Whereas in Mid East, the phone is available in Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

For those of you who need a refresher, the Axon 30 comes with a large 6.92-inch OLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. It’s an under-display camera with a pixel density of 400 PPI (Pixel-per-inch). In the front, there’s also an optical fingerprint sensor is built into the display.

On the internal specs side, Axon 30 is powered by Snapdragon 870G 5G capable chipset. It has storage options of 128GB and 256GB, which can be further expanded by a MicroSDXC card slot. On the back, there is a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, a 5MP maco, and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie shooter is a 16MP under-display camera. It has a 4,200 mAh battery and it also supports 55W fast wired charging.

Now that the ZTE Axon 30 is available in the US, are you looking to pick one up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!