ZTE has unveiled the latest ZTE Axon 30 with a brand new technology that improved the under-display camera. The new device comes with a number of hardware and performance upgrades that provide many enhancements and improvements to the user experience.

ZTE says that it has made several improvements to the front camera invisibility and the display performance, “powered by its continuous innovation and upgrades in the core technologies, including the pixel matrix, circuits, chip, selfie algorithm, and a 2.24um equivalent large pixel camera.”

The under-display camera area screen is the first one worldwide to feature a high pixel density of 400 PPI. This new solution can provide better display performance while maintaining high transmittance and improved visual integration with the screen as a whole. The Axon 30 is the first smartphone to feature an under-display camera with support for a 120Hz high refresh rate display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

The ZTE Axon 30 has an ultra-thin body design with a thickness of only 7.8mm and 189 grams. The rest of the specifications of the ZTE Axon 30 are great, it’s equipped with a large 6.92-inch AMOLED display that covers 100% of DCI-P3 color gamut, has 10-bit color depth and 20.5:9 cinema-grade screen ratio combined with DTS:X Ultra immersive 3D audio technology.

The Axon 30 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870G platform with an octa-cored design and a maximum core frequency of 3.2GHz. Since it’s a G variant, it also supports 5G. The new chipset and smartphone also support the memory fusion technology, which allows free storage space to expand the running memory by up to 5GB.

There is an AI quad-camera setup on the back of the device, including a 64MP main camera, a 120-degree wide-angle camera, a 3cm macro, and a depth sensor. The company says that it supports multi-camera simultaneous shooting. It has a Super Night Mode function that can suppress night noise through an AI algorithm to retain more colors and improve image quality.

The ZTE Axon 30 has a 4,200 mAh battery, and it also supports 55W fast charging. The Axon 30 is now available in China, and a Global version is coming soon, although no date or international price has been revealed just yet.