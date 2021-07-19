ZTE has officially confirmed the new Axon 30 will launch on July 27. The announcement was posted on Weibo with a teaser image, which reveals the official design of the upcoming smartphone. The image confirms a circular camera module, similar to the one that will be on the Huawei P50 series, and the existing Honor 50 lineup.

The image shows two large circular camera modules, revealing the quad-camera setup (via GSMArena). Not much else is known at the moment, but a recent TENAA listing has shown off some of the specifications, including a 64MP main camera sensor.

As for the rest of the ZTE Axon 30, there will be at least four color options, including a white one with rainbow stripes, black, blue, and an orange/leather-like model. The image also shows off the 64MP camera and a single LED flash. As for the other camera sensors, two out of the four appear to be a combination of maco and depth cameras, suggesting that we’re looking at the midranger. The teaser doesn’t show the front of the device, but it’s expected to have the second generation of under-display selfie camera, which is said to be a 16MP sensor.

The 3.2 GHz chipset points to a Snapdragon 870 Soc and a 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP + 2MP depth, and macro cameras. The memory and storage configuration should be 6/8 and 12GB, as for storage it’s expected to be 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants. As for the display, it’ll be a 6.92-inch OLED panel with FHD+ resolution. The device will have Android 11 and likely come with a modified MyOS 11 on top of it.

The announcement is set to happen on July 27, so only a few days until we finally get to see the next generation of under-display technology in a new device. What are your thoughts about under-display selfie cameras so far, let us know in the comments!