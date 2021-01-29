ZTE launched its Axon 20 5G as the world’s first Under Display camera phone last year. It went on sale recently. It is a premium mid-range model. The device received overall positive response from the reviewers. However, the selfie camera quality was a problem. Now, it seems like ZTE is working to improve it. The company is gearing up to launch a second model with an Under Display camera. It will be called Axon 30 Pro 5G.
Moreover, a tipster @TheGalox_ has now revealed the specs of the device. The ZTE Axon 30 5G is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It could feature a 6.9-inch 1080p or 1440p display. It could feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for “super fast charging.” The upcoming smartphone will be the industry’s first flagship phone equipped with second-generation under-screen camera technology.
For its ZTE Axon 20 5G, there is a dual-control chip and a unique driver circuit that solves synchronization problems of color and conventional displays when using an under-display camera. ZTE created a special matrix that optimizes pixels to improve display consistency and create a more natural transition of pixels.
The company says that it has achieved a full view display effect while maintaining the same level of performance of the front camera by adapting a special material with high euphotic rates achieved through new organic and inorganic film, which improves light input to the front camera. Further, the smartphone also includes additional under-display technologies, including ambient light, sound, and fingerprint sensors to achieve a true full screen without hole punches. To recall, it is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC.