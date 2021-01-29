ZTE launched its Axon 20 5G as the world’s first Under Display camera phone last year. It went on sale recently. It is a premium mid-range model. The device received overall positive response from the reviewers. However, the selfie camera quality was a problem. Now, it seems like ZTE is working to improve it. The company is gearing up to launch a second model with an Under Display camera. It will be called Axon 30 Pro 5G.

Moreover, a tipster @TheGalox_ has now revealed the specs of the device. The ZTE Axon 30 5G is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It could feature a 6.9-inch 1080p or 1440p display. It could feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for “super fast charging.” The upcoming smartphone will be the industry’s first flagship phone equipped with second-generation under-screen camera technology.

ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5g will be the world's first Flagship device with the Second Generation Under Display camera.



Powered by the Snapdragon 888

6.9 inch 120hz 1080p or 1440p display

Completely new & Flagship level Quad Camera system

Super fast Charging and a 4700mah+ battery

For its ZTE Axon 20 5G, there is a dual-control chip and a unique driver circuit that solves synchronization problems of color and conventional displays when using an under-display camera. ZTE created a special matrix that optimizes pixels to improve display consistency and create a more natural transition of pixels.

The company says that it has achieved a full view display effect while maintaining the same level of performance of the front camera by adapting a special material with high euphotic rates achieved through new organic and inorganic film, which improves light input to the front camera. Further, the smartphone also includes additional under-display technologies, including ambient light, sound, and fingerprint sensors to achieve a true full screen without hole punches. To recall, it is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC.