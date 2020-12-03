ZTE launched the Axon 20 5G as the world’s first smartphone with an under-display camera back in September. Now, the smartphone is soon going to be launched for the global market on December 21. It will be made available through the official ZTE website in the following markets: EU, UK, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, UAE, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. However, the company hasn’t announced its price yet and says that it will be revealed via the official website soon.

ZTE says it has achieved a full view display effect while maintaining the same level of performance of the front camera by adapting a special material with high euphotic rates achieved through new organic and inorganic film, which improves light input to the front camera. The phone comes with a dual-control chip and a unique driver circuit that solves synchronization problems of color and conventional displays when using an under-display camera. Plus, it has a special matrix that optimizes pixels to improve display consistency and create a more natural transition of pixels.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G features a 6.92-inch OLED display and supports 10-bit color depth and 100% coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut. Plus, it has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and supports DTS:X Ultra 3D sound. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. It features an upgraded antenna technology, and sports a 64MP super HD main camera that supports 4K high-resolution video at 60fps, super night scenes, video beauty, and real-time HDR video in multiple lighting conditions. Furthermore, it packs a 4,220mAh battery that supports 30W Quick Charge and a 5G power-saving mode that improves battery life by 35%.

The smartphone is equipped with nine temperature sensors that improve heat dissipation capabilities through a triple intelligent heat dissipation system that includes liquid cooling, nano carbon fiber, and multi-layer graphite.