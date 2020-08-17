The world’s first phone with an under-display camera, ZTE Axon 20 5G now has a launch date. The company took to Weibo to announce that it will be launching its smartphone on September 1.

It is said to use China-based Visionox’s solution for its under-display camera technology. Visionex confirmed last month that it had started the mass production of its under-display camera solution and phones featuring will be debuting soon

As previously reported, the ZTE Axon 20 5G is will not be a flagship smartphone. The smartphone could be powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core processor, which is likely the Snapdragon 765G SoC. It might feature a 6.92-inch OLED display with a 2460 x 1080 resolution.

The phone was listed on TENAA to come in three RAM and storage variants: 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB. Notably, there will be room for expandable storage. It is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary sensor+ an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + a 2MP depth sensor + a 2MP macro camera. The under-display selfie shooter could be of 32MP.