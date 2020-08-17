ZTE Axon 20 5G launch
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The world’s first phone with an under-display camera, ZTE Axon 20 5G now has a launch date. The company took to Weibo to announce that it will be launching its smartphone on September 1.

It is said to use China-based Visionox’s solution for its under-display camera technology. Visionex confirmed last month that it had started the mass production of its under-display camera solution and phones featuring will be debuting soon

As previously reported, the ZTE Axon 20 5G is will not be a flagship smartphone. The smartphone could be powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core processor, which is likely the Snapdragon 765G SoC. It might feature a 6.92-inch OLED display with a 2460 x 1080 resolution. 

The phone was listed on TENAA to come in three RAM and storage variants: 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB. Notably, there will be room for expandable storage. It is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary sensor+ an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + a 2MP depth sensor + a 2MP macro camera. The under-display selfie shooter could be of 32MP.

You May Also Like
Microsoft
Microsoft Your Phone app now integrates Android apps into Windows 10
It is part of a new feature in the app that is being made available to the Windows 10 testers today.
iQOO Z1
Vivo’s iQOO could foray into tablet and notebook segments soon
Vivo has filed trademark applications for “iQOO PAD” and “iQOOBOOK.”
TikTok is reportedly suing Trump administration over executive order threatening a ban
TikTok claims that the national security justification for issuing the executive order that threatens to ban the popular social media app in the US is baseless.