ZTE has announced the launch of the world’s first smartphone with an under-display camera. The company says that it has achieved a full view display effect while maintaining the same level of performance of the front camera by adapting a special material with high euphotic rates achieved through new organic and inorganic film, which improves light input to the front camera.

There is a dual-control chip and a unique driver circuit that solves synchronization problems of color and conventional displays when using an under-display camera. ZTE created a special matrix that optimizes pixels to improve display consistency and create a more

natural transition of pixels.

Further, the smartphone also includes additional under-display technologies, including ambient light, sound, and fingerprint sensors to achieve a true full screen without hole punches. The phone features a 6.92-inch OLED display and supports 10-bit color depth and 100% coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut. Plus, it has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and supports DTS:X Ultra 3D sound.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. It features an upgraded antenna technology. The Super Antenna 2.0, developed by ZTE, provides PDS antenna with a 360-degree surround integrated design and intelligent closed-loop tuning technology that improves network connection stability and download speed. “Twelve different antennas were designed to integrate the outer surface of the middle frame,” says ZTE. The company claims it will increase download rates by 30%.

On the optics front, the ZTE Axon 20 5G sports a 64MP super HD main camera that supports 4K high-resolution video at 60fps, super night scenes, video beauty, and real-time HDR video in multiple lighting conditions. It packs a 4,220mAh battery supports 30W Quick Charge and a 5G power-saving mode that improves battery life by 35%.

The Axon 20 5G is equipped with nine temperature sensors that improve heat dissipation

capabilities through a triple intelligent heat dissipation system that includes liquid cooling, nano carbon fiber, and multi-layer graphite.

ZTE Axon 20 5G will be available in China for pre-order on the e-commerce channels including myzte.com, zte.jd.com, zte.tmall.com