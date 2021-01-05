ZTE has announced that the new Sunrise Yellow trim of the ZTE Axon 5G phone is now available for the international market as well. To recall, the ZTE smartphone has so far been available only in a single black color option for the global market, but that changes later this month. The Sunrise Yellow shade of the ZTE Axon 20 5G will be up for grabs starting January 7 from ZTE’s UK, EU, and GL online stores. In case you’re interested in purchasing the ZTE device, it will set you back by €449 (£419 / $449).

“Made from vegan leather, the yellow color of the back of the phone is reminiscent of the warm glow of a morning sunrise. It is smooth and soft to the touch while at the same time helps to make the back more durable and waterproof compared to phones with a glass back panel,” says ZTE about the new color option. As for the device itself, the ZTE Axon 20 5G made its debut as the world’s first smartphone with an under-display selfie camera. The front snapper remains hidden below the OLED display and only becomes visible when users toggle the selfie camera mode.

Coming to the rest of the internals, you’ll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC inside the phone ticking alongside 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The display measures 6.92-inch diagonally and gets the juice from a 4,220mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. There is a 32MP camera on the front, while the quad rear camera setup consists of a 64MP primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth-sensing camera.

Talking about the markets where you can snag the new Sunrise Yellow trim of the ZTE Axon 20 5G, they are listed below:

: Austria, Italy, Belgium, Latvia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Malta, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, France, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Ireland UK Store : United Kingdom

: United Kingdom GL Store: Korea，Ukraine，Thailand，Malay，Philippines，UAE，Saudi Arabia，

South Africa, Kuwait, Israel, The Republic of South Africa