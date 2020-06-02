ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G

ZTE Axon 11 5G was launched in Match. Now, another variant of the device, the Axon 11 SE 5G has been announced in China. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ screen with 3.56mm minimal bezels and 90.8% screen-to-body ratio.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset with ZBooster 2, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Further, it comes with 5G stand-alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks.

ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G specifications

Display6.53-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ LCD
SoCDimensity 800
RAM6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X
Storage128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1
Cameras Rear: 48MP (primary) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (portrait)
Front: 16MP
Battery4,000mAh with 18W fast charging
OSAndroid 10 with MiFlavor 10.1

It is priced at 1998 yuan (~ $280) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB model costs 2298 yuan (~ $322) and the 8GB + 256GB version is priced at 2598 yuan (~ $364). It is already available for order in China.

Source: Weibo

