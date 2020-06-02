ZTE Axon 11 5G was launched in Match. Now, another variant of the device, the Axon 11 SE 5G has been announced in China. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ screen with 3.56mm minimal bezels and 90.8% screen-to-body ratio.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset with ZBooster 2, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Further, it comes with 5G stand-alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks.

ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G specifications

Display 6.53-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ LCD SoC Dimensity 800 RAM 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 Cameras Rear: 48MP (primary) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (portrait)

Front: 16MP Battery 4,000mAh with 18W fast charging OS Android 10 with MiFlavor 10.1

It is priced at 1998 yuan (~ $280) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB model costs 2298 yuan (~ $322) and the 8GB + 256GB version is priced at 2598 yuan (~ $364). It is already available for order in China.

