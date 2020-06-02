ZTE Axon 11 5G was launched in Match. Now, another variant of the device, the Axon 11 SE 5G has been announced in China. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ screen with 3.56mm minimal bezels and 90.8% screen-to-body ratio.
It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset with ZBooster 2, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Further, it comes with 5G stand-alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks.
ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G specifications
|Display
|6.53-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ LCD
|SoC
|Dimensity 800
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1
|Cameras
| Rear: 48MP (primary) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (portrait)
Front: 16MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh with 18W fast charging
|OS
|Android 10 with MiFlavor 10.1
It is priced at 1998 yuan (~ $280) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB model costs 2298 yuan (~ $322) and the 8GB + 256GB version is priced at 2598 yuan (~ $364). It is already available for order in China.
Source: Weibo