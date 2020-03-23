ZTE Axon 11 5G
ZTE has announced the launch of its Axon 11 5G mid-range phone. It comes with nano carbon fiber and liquid cooling. The device will be made available in Laser Black and Pearl White colors. It is priced at 2698 yuan (~$379) for the 6GB + 128GB model and 2998 yuan (~US$ 421) for the 8GB + 256GB configuration.

ZTE Axon 11 5G specifications

  • 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED curved glass display with 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform, paired with Adreno 620 GPU
  • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • 64MP primary camera with f/1.89 aperture, LED flash, 4K video recording, 8MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
  • 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
  • Android 10 with MiFavor 10
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • In-display fingerprint sensor
  • USB Type-C audio
  • Dimensions: 159.2 x 73.4 x 7.9mm; Weight:168g
  • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C
  • 4,000mAh (Typical) battery with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging

Source: Weibo

