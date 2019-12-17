OPPO was quick to announce that the Find X2, to be launched early next year, will be powered by the last generation Snapdragon 865 processor from Qualcomm. On that very note, ZTE is teasing the upcoming Axon 10s Pro 5G, which will arrive with the same chip at its core.

The ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G, seen in the images above and below — posted by ZTE on Weibo — looks pretty much identical to its Axon 10 Pro predecessor. A new color option will differentiate it though, called “Qiang” for now.

The triple-camera system stays unchanged, though the sensors could get upgrades. Thanks to the Snapdragon 865, the phone will have 5G capabilities, in addition to WiFi 6 support. Other notable specs include LPDDR5 memory, and UFS 3.0 storage.

Source: Weibo

Via: XDA Developers