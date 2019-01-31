ZTE Axon 10 Pro pops up on Geekbench, matches Galaxy S10+ scores

The ZTE Axon 9 Pro (pictured above) was a 2018 IFA phone. Announced on August 30 last year, its successor, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro might very well be an MWC 2019 phone. The name is tentative, of course, as we know ZTE is using odd numbers (Axon 7, Axon 9 Pro), so it could be the Axon 11 Pro, or something else. A phone with model number ZTE A2020 Pro has popped up on Geekbench, and it is believed to be the Axon 10 Pro.

Aside from the scores, which you can see below, the benchmark listing reveals a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip, as well as 6GB of RAM. Those are specifications many other flagships will feature this year, including some Galaxy S10 models. We can expect the performance to be comparable, at least in benchmarks.

However, since we don’t really care about those here at Pocketnow, we will probably have to wait and see how they perform in real life. For those of you, however, who do care about benchmark results, this ZTE Axon 10 Pro scored just a little bit higher in multi-core, and a little bit lower in single core, than a Galaxy S10+ with similar specs. Of course, both devices are probably running pre-release software. With some fine tuning, performance could be better once software is finalized.