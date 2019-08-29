ZTE Axon 10 Pro available for pre-order at an attractive price tag
The ZTE Axon 10 Pro, and its 5G sibling, debuted in China back in May, and is now ready to tackle the U.S. market. Those who want a flagship phone for a very attractive price can pre-order the device starting today from ZTE’s website, Newegg and B&H Photo, for $549.98. That’s for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage version, but if you want to max it out at 12GB of RAM you’ll pay an extra $50 for a total of $599.98.
As a reminder, the device has a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 chip, paired with the above memory and storage options. The triple-camera system consists of 8MP+48MP+20MP shooters, and the selfie unit on the front lives in the notch, with all of its 20 megapixels.
Powering everything is a 4,000mAh battery with QuickCharge 4.0 technology.