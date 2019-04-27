Android

Listing reveals ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G sales start May 7

Contents
ZTE Axon 7 Pro 5G

We’ve been hearing about the ZTE Axon 10 Pro since the beginning of the year. We had hopes of seeing it make an official appearance at MWC 2019, and it did get announced as the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G, but some of the details were missing, especially regarding exact pricing and availability.

We still don’t have any pricing but a JD dot com listing reveals that the phone will start selling on May 7, in iterations of 6-, 8-, and 12GB of RAM. The first 5G smartphone from MWC 2019 is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor paired with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem chip. It features a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch, home for the 20MP front-facer.

Storage options include 128- and 256GB versions, with the faster F2FS file system, but the only color option listed is the blue one. We’ll make sure to keep you posted as soon as we find out more about the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G sales.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
GSMArena
Source
JD
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Axon 10 Pro 5G, News, ZTE
, , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.