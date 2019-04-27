Listing reveals ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G sales start May 7

We’ve been hearing about the ZTE Axon 10 Pro since the beginning of the year. We had hopes of seeing it make an official appearance at MWC 2019, and it did get announced as the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G, but some of the details were missing, especially regarding exact pricing and availability.

We still don’t have any pricing but a JD dot com listing reveals that the phone will start selling on May 7, in iterations of 6-, 8-, and 12GB of RAM. The first 5G smartphone from MWC 2019 is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor paired with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem chip. It features a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch, home for the 20MP front-facer.

Storage options include 128- and 256GB versions, with the faster F2FS file system, but the only color option listed is the blue one. We’ll make sure to keep you posted as soon as we find out more about the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G sales.