ZTE Axon 10 Pro, a 5G phone, headed for MWC 2019

It’s about as straightforward as it gets for ZTE after more than a year of getting lost in the wilderness. The company dropped its Axon 9 Pro last year to a world that had not heard from it for a long, long time.

In that time, it had to deal with its transgressions of sanctions against the US government — something that the company would like us to forget, but has cast a long shadow in terms of the impacts on it.

Still, we’ve been hearing about the Axon 10 Pro and its silicon capabilities in the background. It’s just about time we learned about it. ZTE has announced a press conference at MWC 2019 on February 25 at 10:30am Central Europe Time (4:30am Eastern).

Keep track of MWC 2019 with Pocketnow as we head into Barcelona!