ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G launches in China next month

Introduced in China on May 7 alongside the ZTE Axon 10 Pro, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G will debut in China next month, according to a recent report. As the Chinese authorities are sorting through 5G licenses, ZTE is working with three network operators for its 5G phone, according to a GSMArena report: China Telecom, China Mobile, and China Unicorn.

Introduced at MWC 2019, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G has already rolled out to countries like Germany, UAE, Finland and others. Even though its was introduced in China in May, where it will go for more than 4,000 CNY ($580), but exact pricing has not yet been revealed.

The report mentions that “ZTE’s 5G mobile phones reached the highest speed of 2Gbps” which means that both the network they were tested on, as well as the Snapdragon X50 modem chip were operating at normal parameters