ZTE Axon 10 Pro and Axon 10 Pro 5G debut in China

Announced at MWC 2019, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G, and its standard version, according to the latest chatter based on a JD listing, was supposed to debut today, May 7. The report was spot on as the two phones are now live in China. The specs are well-known since the official announcement in February, and include a Snapdragon 855, with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem chip in case of the 5G version, as well as 6-, 8-, and 12GB of RAM configurations.

The display is a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a waterdrop notch, home for the 20MP front-facer. Storage options include 128- and 256GB versions, with the faster F2FS file system. The back-camera setup is a trio consisting of a 48MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 125-degree field of view, and an 8MP telephoto lens.

The specs are common to both the standard Axon 10 Pro and the Axon 10 Pro 5G. Pricing starts at 3,199 CNY ($475), and goes all the way up to 4,199 CNY ($620).