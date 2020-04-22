Up next
People working from home are using Zoom more than ever, but on the flip side, ‘Zoombombing’ (pranksters taking over a video call and posting inappropriate content) has also become a huge problem. Thankfully, the company is now working on a solution to deter Zoombombers.

The latest update notes for Zoom mention a reporting tool that will allow the host to report certain participants in a video call if they are creating a nuisance. The report will be evaluated by the Zoom Trust and Safety team, and if found legit, reported users (read: Zoombombers) will be blocked.

Zoom’s reporting setting can be locked at group or account level, and will be available at account, user, and group levels on the video conferencing platform. The reporting setting in Zoom will go live on April 26 via an update.

Source: Zoom Support

