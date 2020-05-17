Zoom is a video conferencing app that has become popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this app has also had its shares of issues due to privacy concerns, and several reports say it was down this morning. This has helped other options, like Google Meet, to increase popularity.

Zoom confirmed on its Twitter page that it was having issues for a “limited subset of users” this morning. These issues included problems getting past the “Waiting Room,” audio and video problems, and more. The service set out to look for the causes of these problems and solved them soon enough.

On the other hand, we have Google Meet that has reached more than 50 million downloads. This has to be also by the need of having a more secure conferencing app, because the app became free, and you could also add the latest Zoom issues. Let’s remember that Google Meet used to be only open for GSuite users, but now anyone can access the service for free.

Source Tom’s Guide

Via Android Police

