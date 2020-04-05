Zoom has lately been plagued by a disturbing trend called ‘Zoombombing‘ that involves a hacker or third-party disrupting a Zoom call by posting inappropriate content. Zoom is now stepping up its privacy and security game to keep Zoombombing at bay.
Starting today, Zoom will enable passwords and virtual waiting rooms by default for all Free Basic and Single Pro users. While scheduling a meeting, a password will now be mandatory, and the same will be applicable for instant meetings and participants joining a call via phone.
Zoom’s updated privacy and security settings will be mandatory and cannot be turned off for free accounts or accounts with a single licensed user. However, there is no need to enter a password for previously scheduled meetings with a unique one-time meeting identification number.