Zoom has lately been plagued by a disturbing trend called ‘Zoombombing‘ that involves a hacker or third-party disrupting a Zoom call by posting inappropriate content. Zoom is now stepping up its privacy and security game to keep Zoombombing at bay.

Starting today, Zoom will enable passwords and ​virtual waiting rooms by default ​for all Free Basic and Single Pro users. While scheduling a meeting, a password will now be mandatory, and the same will be applicable for instant meetings and participants joining a call via phone.

Zoom’s updated privacy and security settings will be mandatory and cannot be turned off for free accounts or accounts with a single licensed user. However, there is no need to enter a password for previously scheduled meetings with a unique one-time meeting identification number.

