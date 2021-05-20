Zoom has today announced a new solution called Zoom Events. Yeah, it’s pretty obvious what this is all about – hosting online events, of course. But didn’t the company already have a platform called OnZoom that was launched a few months ago? Well, yes! So, what’s different this time? To start, OnZoom is being rebranded to Zoom Events, and a lot of new features are being added as well. But at its heart, Zoom is trying to woo enterprise clients with its latest solution, and not just small businesses.

In the company’s own words, Zoom Events is an all-in-one platform for creating paid (and free) online events and conferences that could last anywhere between a few hours to spread across multiple days. “Build your own branded event hub, manage ticketing and registration, use one dashboard to administer user access, and allow your attendees to network during your event,” says the company ahead of the service’s rollout later this summer.

Coming this summer for users with a paid account or Video Webinar license

Zoom Events will let you create a hub that will serve as a universal dashboard for all activities related to an online event such as upcoming sessions, timings, and more. This is where you can create new events and manage the virtual lobby where attendees will interact with each other. More importantly, it will let you control your paid events (single-ticket or a series of tickets for each session) and handle the billing situation.

Additionally, the Zoom Events hub will also give you a detailed overview of stats such as the number of attendees, registration progress, revenue generated from an event, and a lot more. For larger organizations, it will serve as a one-stop-shop for all company-related events that will be easily discoverable to all employees, while also being easy to manage it for the organizers. Not surprisingly, Zoom Events will only be available to users with a paid Zoom Meetings or Video Webinar license, at least in its early days.