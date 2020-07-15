Zoom really wants you to use its service to make video calls, so much so that the company has launched a giant tablet with three cameras. The device in question is manufactured by DTEN and is officially called Zoom for Home – DTEN ME. As for the price, well, you’ll have to shell out $599 for the device. The tablet is VESA compatible and features an HDMI-in as well as an Ethernet LAN (RJ45) port.

The ‘Zoom tablet’ has a 27-inch multi-touch 1080p display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, all encased in a slim form factor that is only 0.5-inch thick. It has three wide-angle cameras at the top and an 8-microphone array. Zoom claims that the panel is ultra-responsive, making it an ideal solution for whiteboarding and annotation.

The creatively named Zoom for Home – DTEN ME tablet is claimed to offer a combined 160-degree field of view and can cover a distance of 16ft. For audio, you get integrated stereo speakers, as well as acoustic audio cancellation and Automatic Gain Control (AGC) tech for noise cancellation. Feeling interested? Well, you can already pre-order it for $599, but only in the US.