center stage ipad pro zoom

The new iPad Pro, specifically the bigger 12.9-inch model, is all about raw power and performance, thanks to upgrades such as an M1 processor inside, a Liquid Retina XDR display that employs mini-LED display tech, Thunderbolt port, 5G, and up to 16 gigs of RAM. However, Apple also armed it with a few new tricks, with one of them being Centre Stage. It employs the new 12MP ultra-wide camera to always keep users centered in the frame as they move during video calls. Zoom has now announced that its video calling platform is enabling support for Center Stage.

“With support for Center Stage, you can participate more naturally in our Zoom video calls. Never again worry about whether you’re out of frame during a workout, teaching a class, or celebrating with friends and family over Zoom.
Zoom users will have an option during a Zoom video call to use Center Stage on the latest iPad Pro. Apple says that Center Stage image recognition is done on-device, and no image data is sent to the cloud.”

In order to use Center Stage during your Zoom video calls, you need the app’s version 5.6.6 or a later build running on your 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro model launched earlier this year. In case you’re wondering, Center Stage works for a single person as well as multiple people in the same frame.

So, how does it actually work? At the heart of Center Stage is the new 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front that has a 122° field of view. This wider field of view allows it to capture more area to fit in the frame during video calls.

When users start moving during a video call, machine learning algorithms kick in to automatically pan the view and use subject tracking to keep you at the center of focus. And in case there are multiple people in front of the camera, it automatically zooms out the view to accommodate them all in the frame and keeps the focus centered.

View 2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch on Amazon
 View 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch on Amazon



I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
ipad pro display
2021 11-inch iPad Pro: Here’s why it’s lacking the mini-LED display
The reason has more to do with core appeal than technical limitations with fitting a mini-LED display in a smaller 11-inch iPad Pro chassis.
Galaxy Tab S7 FE cases randers
Check out the keyboard covers for the upcoming Samsung FE tablet
Samsung is set to hold an event on August 19 where it is said to announce its next foldables and the Galaxy S21 FE alongside the tablet.
Arm’s new CPU and GPU designs based on ARMv9 tease what’s coming in 2022
The new slate of ARM-v9 based solutions include the Cotex-X2, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510 CPU cores, alongside four new GPUs from Arm.