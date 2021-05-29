The new iPad Pro, specifically the bigger 12.9-inch model, is all about raw power and performance, thanks to upgrades such as an M1 processor inside, a Liquid Retina XDR display that employs mini-LED display tech, Thunderbolt port, 5G, and up to 16 gigs of RAM. However, Apple also armed it with a few new tricks, with one of them being Centre Stage. It employs the new 12MP ultra-wide camera to always keep users centered in the frame as they move during video calls. Zoom has now announced that its video calling platform is enabling support for Center Stage.

“With support for Center Stage, you can participate more naturally in our Zoom video calls. Never again worry about whether you’re out of frame during a workout, teaching a class, or celebrating with friends and family over Zoom.

Zoom users will have an option during a Zoom video call to use Center Stage on the latest iPad Pro. Apple says that Center Stage image recognition is done on-device, and no image data is sent to the cloud.”

In order to use Center Stage during your Zoom video calls, you need the app’s version 5.6.6 or a later build running on your 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro model launched earlier this year. In case you’re wondering, Center Stage works for a single person as well as multiple people in the same frame.

So, how does it actually work? At the heart of Center Stage is the new 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front that has a 122° field of view. This wider field of view allows it to capture more area to fit in the frame during video calls.

When users start moving during a video call, machine learning algorithms kick in to automatically pan the view and use subject tracking to keep you at the center of focus. And in case there are multiple people in front of the camera, it automatically zooms out the view to accommodate them all in the frame and keeps the focus centered.