You might (or might not) have missed the fact that the recently announced SONY flagship, the Xperia 1 II, features ZEISS lenses for its cameras. Up until recently, ZEISS was exclusively working with HMD in supplying lenses for Nokia phones since way back in the old Nokia days (think PureView 808).

Now Juho Sarvikas, HMD’s Chief Product Officer, felt the need to clarify the situation on Twitter. According to him, ZEISS and HMD/Nokia still have a lot of exclusive things to offer in the future, despite the appearance of SONY in the picture. HMD welcomes SONY to the ZEISS family, but “will continue to develop exclusive experiences together with Zeiss for your Nokia phone”.

