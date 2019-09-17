Yves Maitre is the new CEO of HTC, Cher Wang returns to Chairwoman position

HTC announced today that the former executive from mobile carrier Orange, Yves Maitre, has been appointed, effective immediately, as the new CEO of HTC. Maitre was Orange’s Executive Vice President of Consumer Equipment and Partnerships, in charge with the carrier’s connected technology strategy and business.

When I took over as CEO four years ago, I set out to reinvent HTC as a complete ecosystem company and lay the foundations for the company to flourish across 5G and XR. So, now is the perfect time to hand over the stewardship of HTC to a strong leader to guide us on the next stage of our journey. I am truly delighted that Yves is taking the reins; he has a long association with our company, and he shares our passion for innovation. I firmly believe Yves is the right leader to continue to lead HTC to its full potential — Cher Wang, Chairwoman, HTC

Maitre replaces Cher Wang as CEO, but Wang returns to her previous position, which she now maintains, as Chairwoman of the company.

HTC has long been a bellwether for new technology innovation and I’m honored to be selected by the Board of Directors to lead the next phase of HTC. Across the world, HTC is recognized for its firsts across the mobile and XR space. I am incredibly energized to grow the future of both 5G and XR alongside HTC employees, customers and investors. We will set out immediately to continue the transition from building the worlds’ best consumer hardware to also building complete services around them to make them easy to manage and deploy — Yves Maitre, CEO at HTC

HTC has been struggling in the mobile space year after year in the past quinquennial, with the company’s focus being mostly on VR and its Vive headset. Mobile efforts, like the Blockchain phone — Exodus — and other models failed to stop the company’s downward spiral. Maitre aims to turn things around, and we, here at Pocketnow, wish him good luck, as we all miss a strong HTC on the mobile battleground.

You can find more information about Maitre at the source link below.