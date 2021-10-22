It seems that YouTube is really trying to make its users pay for its premium service that allows you to watch your favorite videos without commercials. Its latest move will make some changes to how users listen to their favorite tunes, as it seems that starting next month, free subscribers won’t be able to watch music videos on the platform. However, this change will also stir things up with YouTube’s Music streaming service.

Google announced that it was going to make some changes to its music streaming service called YouTube Music, which is maybe the best method you have to play the music you can find on YouTube, and it also has access to the millions of songs offered by other streaming services. The most important change coming to the service is that free users will be able to play music in the background. However, there’s no such thing as a free dinner, which means that the company will also include new restrictions for free YouTube Music users.

Changes are coming next month, as a new update to the service will start implementing these changes starting on November 3, 2021.

“Alongside this update, some features will become exclusive to YouTube Music Premium listeners, such as on-demand music selection and unlimited skips. These changes are coming to Canada first, and we’ll keep everyone posted on global expansion plans.”

Those who listen to music free with ads will now be able to

listen to music in the background

shuffle play personalized mixes (that are made just for you!)

find the perfect mood mixes for activities like workout, commute and more

explore millions of songs & thousands of playlists, free of cost

Those who pay for a YouTube Premium subscription will be able to enjoy additional exclusive benefits, like the ability to

listen to songs on-demand

watch videos on YouTube Music

skip tracks an unlimited number of times

enjoy YouTube Music without ads

These changes will first affect Canadian users, so we’re not sure when, or if these changes will arrive in other countries. Still, the company says that it’s planning on global expansion. Whatever the case, I think I’ll stick to my current music streaming service. I’m more than sure that I can live without streaming music videos on YouTube, so no Premium for me either.

Source Support Google

Via Android Police